Watch Your Mouth

What the industry can’t (and could) say about harm reduction

By Cheryl K. Olson

Surveys show that the public perceives nicotine as the devil behind most of the cancer and heart disease caused by smoking. E-cigarettes and nicotine-replacement therapies alike are misperceived as relatively risky by many smokers. Even physicians are likely to believe nicotine is dangerous. The now entrenched view of nicotine as public health villain is the predictable result of years of emotion-based anti-vaping campaigns from government and advocacy groups and a steady drip of media reports on the latest perceived danger or deception from the nicotine industry. This includes coverage of the e-cigarette or vaping use-associated lung injury crisis that wrongly linked deaths from THC vaping to nicotine vapes.

The hundreds of thousands of deaths from smoking take place out of sight; they’re old news, not worth mentioning. When I was a public health graduate student in the 1990s, there was much conversation about how to make those deaths newsworthy. Advocacy groups looked for vivid imagery and metaphors to make their case: Hey, deaths from smoking are like a jumbo jet crashing in flames every day! Those deaths are still happening; the campaigns are not.

The Real Cost media campaign, run by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration since 2014, now targets vaping instead of smoking. Creativity in advertising is now focused on fanciful brain worms and similarly unsupported high-fear imagery.

Over drinks at the 2021 London GTNF meeting, I heard conversations bemoaning the passing of those government antismoking efforts and wondering how the FDA or Centers for Disease Control (CDC) could be persuaded to target nicotine misperceptions. In the “before times” (pre-FDA regulation and pre-Tobacco Control Act of 2009), as an academic who consulted to the industry, I headed a multi-year stop-smoking campaign funded by Philip Morris USA. QuitAssist was created to expand upon and encourage the use of existing smoking cessation materials from government and nonprofit organizations. This naturally made me wonder whether, even in this changed regulatory environment, the industry could find a way to pick up the dropped baton and lead a new communications effort.

What stops nicotine product companies from pushing back against this tide of misinformation and misperceptions? You’d think there would be a strong incentive for companies to educate the public. After all, if everyone believes that the health danger in cigarettes comes from the nicotine instead of the byproducts of combustion, why would smokers who can’t or won’t quit even consider switching to vastly less dangerous alternative nicotine products?

Since the GTNF meeting, I’ve talked with people from legacy and upstart nicotine product companies working with these issues from various corporate communications, regulatory and legal angles to try to understand the “carrots and sticks” that shape how the industry responds.

Companies reflexively blame the FDA regulations for their inaction. This has merit. To prevent new outbreaks of old Big Tobacco deceptive practices, the wording of the law can block companies from speaking obvious truths. But there are also surprising hidden disincentives to educate the public about nicotine. Will it upset shareholders? Will it upset regulators? Is it worth the money? Will it create litigation risk?

What makes nicotine product makers watch their mouths when it comes to public education? It’s complicated. If we envision the forces blocking industry communication as an iceberg, let’s start with the visible tip: what the law says that you can’t say.