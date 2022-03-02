Egypt Increases Prices Of Popular Cigarettes

Eastern Co. of Egypt has increased prices for 10 types of cigarettes, reports Egypt Independent

The retail price of Cleopatra Box (10 cigarettes) rises to EGP11.50 ($0.73), Cleopatra King Size (20 cigarettes) rises to EGP18.50 and Cleopatra Soft Queen (20 cigarettes) rises to EGP19.

In January 2018, the Egyptian House of Representatives approved an increase in cigarette prices to finance comprehensive health insurance by EGP0.75 per pack of 20 cigarettes, and an increase of EGP0.25 piasters every three years until the increase reaches EGP1.5 at the end of the period.

Eastern Co. is the largest producer of tobacco in Egypt. The company was established on July 12, 1920, by a decree from Sultan Ahmed Fouad.