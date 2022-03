Stora Enso will stop all production and sales in Russia until further notice due to the ongoing invasion in Ukraine. Stora Enso has three corrugated packaging plants and two wood products sawmills in Russia, employing around 1,100 people. The company will also stop all export and import to and from Russia. A mitigation plan has been activated to secure availability of input materials from other sources.



“The war in Ukraine is unacceptable, and we are fully behind all sanctions. We will now focus all our attention on supporting our customers and the well-being of our employees,” said Annica Bresky, president and CEO of Stora Enso, in a statement.



Stora Enso’s sales in Russia are approximately 3 percent of total group revenues. The impact on Stora Enso’s sales and earnings before interest and taxes is not material.