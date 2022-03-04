Nordic Spirit Launches New Nicotine Pouch

Nordic Spirit has launched a spearmint version and an extra-strong nicotine option for its Bergamot Wildberry flavor, according to Talking Retail.

The extra-strong variant will also be available in the new spearmint flavor. Currently, 70 percent of nicotine pouch sales are made up of strong and extra-strong variants.

“The Nordic Spirit brand has gone from strength to strength since launching in 2019 with its range of nicotine pouches pivotal in driving category growth,” said Mark McGuiness, head of marketing at JTI U.K. “We strive to innovate and meet evolving customer demand, and the new launches do just that—helping retailers take advantage of the increasing market for stronger variants.”