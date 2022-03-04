Study: India’s E-cigarette Ban is Working

A recent survey shows that 94 percent of Indian vapers have given up e-cigarettes and other electronic nicotine-delivery systems (ENDS) following their ban in 2019, according to the BangaloreMirror.

The survey, designed by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids and conducted in collaboration with the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru, was disseminated online and targeted those aged 18 to 34. Most respondents were from Karnataka.

The survey also showed that over 56 percent of respondents believed there was a health risk in using ENDS products while 24 percent were unaware of any risks.