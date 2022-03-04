Zimbabwe: New Tobacco Floor

Ethical Leaf Tobacco has opened an auction floor in Mvurwi, according to allAfrica. Farmers in Mvurwi used to travel to Bindura for auction.

Patience Mushore-Chizodza, public relations and marketing manager for Ethical Leaf Tobacco, said the company expects to buy 5 million kg of tobacco, up from 4.6 million kg last year.

“We have adopted a paradigm shift and embraced social marketing through various strategies to empower smallholder tobacco farmers,” Mushore-Chizodza said. “This year, the company has embarked on a plough back initiative in all our four tobacco farming regions by recognizing the best farmers who have shown vigilance and best farming practices.”

Wonder Matizamhuka, Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board technical officer for Mvurwi, warned farmers against side marketing as the start of the season gets closer. “As tobacco floors open on March 31, sell your crop to the company that contracted you,” he said. “Side marketing is a crime, and this year, we will be arresting people.

“Don’t look for middlemen at tobacco floors; a good crop sells itself. Unscrupulous people moving in farms buying your crop are ripping you off. Go with your tobacco to the floors.”

Zimbabwe decentralized tobacco marketing to minimize movements in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.