Eastern to Move Production to 6th of October City

Eastern Co. of Egypt intends to transfer all production capacities from its factories to the industrial complex in 6th of October City within two years, reports Daily News Egypt.

According to Managing Director Hany Aman, the company inaugurated the industrial complex with the aim of integrating all its production capacity.

The license of the Moharram Bey factory is about to expire. An economic feasibility study revealed that Eastern Co. would be better off transferring production of that factory than increasing investment at the exiting location.

The Ministry of Environment and the Industrial Development Authority must still approve the transfer process.

In related news, Eastern Co.’s board of directors approved new consumer prices for the company’s cigarette products to account for higher raw material cost and fourfold increase in freight prices caused by the disruption of supply chains around the world.

Cleopatra Box 10 now costs EGP11.5 ($0.73), Cleopatra King Size costs EGP18.5 and Boston/Belmont costs EGP19.5.

Aman said the company seeks to strike a balance between maintaining its profit margin and the interests of smokers. Eastern Co. is currently studying the prices of cigars and molasses.

Eastern Co.’s profits increased by 15 percent to EGP2.92 billion in the first half of fiscal year 2021–2022. The company’s revenues grew to EGP8.53 billion from EGP8.16 billion during that period. Eastern Co. sold about 5.5 billion cigarettes in February.