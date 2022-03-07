Smoore and Relx Among Top Patent Applicants

Smoore and RELX were among the vaping business’ most prolific patent applicants in 2021, according to the Chinese Enterprise PCT International Patent Application Ranking. Smoore topped the list with 84 international patent applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT), the company announced in a press release. RELX filed 74 international patent applications during the year.

Based on the number of PCT international patent applications in 2021, the ranking is published by IPRdaily, an intellectual property publication, and incoPat, a global patent database.

By Dec. 31, 2021, Smoore had more than 3,408 patent applications cumulatively, including 1,674 authorized patent applications. The company’s patent applications relate to atomization and other technologies. In January, the company launched the world’s thinnest ceramic coil vape pod solution. Equipped with a new generation of the Ultra-slim Bionic Film Ceramic Coil, FEELM Air features seven breakthroughs, including in reliability, flavor and interactive experience, according to Smoore.

To date, the company has hired 1,500 R&D experts from different scientific backgrounds and established 10 centers for cross-disciplinary research. Five additional centers are under construction.

The company says it’s committed to protecting its intellectual property. In October 2021, Smoore filed a complaint to the United States International Trade Commission against 38 American and Canadian enterprises and individuals for copying certain features of its oil-vaping cartridges and components technologies.