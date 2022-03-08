FDA May Receive Power Over Synthetic Nicotine Soon

A bill intended to fund the U.S. government through September includes language that would give the Food and Drug Administration authority regulate synthetic nicotine, reports Bloomberg.

The bill is slated to be passed in the next few days.

Public health groups have been warning that synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes such as Puff Bar have grown in popularity among teens while skirting FDA oversight.

Synthetic nicotine is currently not explicitly regulated by the FDA, and many companies started using it after their natural-nicotine products were denied market access by the agency.

Center for Tobacco Products Director Mitch Zeller suggested last year that synthetic nicotine could be considered a component of e-cigarettes, which would allow for the product to be regulated by the agency. Many states have already begun banning synthetic products.

During his Senate nomination hearing, FDA Commissioner Robert Califf vowed to close the synthetic nicotine loophole.

More than a quarter of middle and high school e-cigarette users reported using Puff Bar as their usual brand, according to a survey from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The same survey found brands that use traditionally derived nicotine, such as those sold by Vuse, SMOK, and Juul Lab, are also popular among teens, even though people under age 21 can’t purchase them legally.