Suvanto-Harsaae Nominated For Swedish Match Board

Swedish Match’s nominating committee will propose the election of Sanna Suvanto-Harsaae as a new member of the company’s board of directors during the annual general meeting on April 27, the company announced in press release.

Suvanto-Harsaae has experience across a number of industries, notably in the areas of consumer and B2B2C for fast-moving consumer goods, logistics, e-commerce and service supply. The nominating committee has made particular note of Suvanto-Harsaae’s broad industry knowledge and board experience in Nordic listed companies.

She is currently also chair of the boards of BoConcept, Posti Group, Nordic Pet Care Group and Babysam.

The nominating committee proposes reelection of the current board members Conny Karlsson, Charles A. Blixt, Jacqueline Hoogerbrugge, Alexander Lacik, Pauline Lindwall and Joakim Westh. Current Swedish Match board members Andrew Cripps and Wenche Rolfsen will not be available for reelection.

The nominating committee proposes Conny Karlsson as chairman of the board.