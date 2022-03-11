Smoore Launches TPD-Compliance Lab

Smoore has established a vaping products risk-assessment laboratory for European Union Tobacco Product Directive (TPD) compliance. The lab is part of the Smoore fundamental research center.

Operational since the first half of 2021, the laboratory has already completed 52 product tests for -leading vape brands. As China’s first corporate TPD-compliant risk assessment laboratory, it can generate test reports within five working days. Its laboratory equipment is benchmarked against those in world-class analytical testing laboratories, such as Labstat and Enthalpy, according to Smoore.

As the industry’s harm reduction and quality benchmark, the company complies with its in-house Smoore 3.0 safety standards. Based on the risk assessment guidance of U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Food and Drug Administration, Smoore 3.0 covers all of the premarket tobacco product application (PMTA) vapor safety tests and FDA-listed harmful and potentially harmful constituents. In addition to vapor safety, Smoore 3.0 also involves extractable and leachable substances of medical-grade atomization materials.

Smoore’s fundamental research center has developed a comprehensive analytical testing and risk assessment system, covering PMTA non-clinical testing and health risk assessment. Accredited by China National Accreditation Service for Conformity Assessment (CNAS) in 2019, the system is now capable of up to 149 CNAS tests, involving the chemical analysis of e-liquids and aerosols, electrical safety, material safety and battery safety.

Smoore entered the EU market in 2018 with its FEELM atomization brand.