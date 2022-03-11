Synthetic Nicotine Rule Clears Senate

Synthetic nicotine products will soon require U.S. Food and Drug Administration marketing approval. The U.S. Senate approved a $1.5 trillion spending bill that includes language that changes the definition of a tobacco product to include synthetic nicotine. The legislation now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk, who looks forward to signing it into law, according to White House spokesperson Jen Psaki.

Synthetic nicotine—nicotine that is made in a lab rather than derived from tobacco—has long existed in a legal grey area, and many companies started using it after their natural nicotine products were denied market access by the FDA. Public health groups have been warning that synthetic nicotine e-cigarettes, such as Puff Bar, have grown in popularity among teens while skirting FDA oversight.

The Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, which includes the 2009 Tobacco Control Act, defines a tobacco product as “any product made or derived from tobacco that is intended for human consumption, including any component, part or accessory of a tobacco product (except for raw materials other than tobacco used in manufacturing a component, part or accessory of a tobacco product).”