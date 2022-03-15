Armenia Bans Smoking In Public Places
Armenia has banned the use of tobacco products in open spaces effective today, reports the Public Radio of Armenia.
Smoking is now prohibited in public catering establishments, including open-air ones such as canteens, restaurants, cafes, bars, cafeterias, cooking and selling facilities.
Violation risk fines ranging from AMD50,000 ($97.38) to AMD200,000.
The law aims at protecting present and future generations from the negative impact caused by the use of tobacco products.