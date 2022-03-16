Vaping Advocates Launch ‘Best Practices’ Series

Tobacco harm reduction (THR) advocates will come together over the next two months to brainstorm, download and debate the best ways to advance safer nicotine products globally.

“Advocates from around the world have been asking for seminars on the nuts and bolts of advocacy, what is effective, where to find information and how to get the message across. This new online series will address a real need out there,” says Nancy Loucas, executive coordinator for the Coalition of Asia Pacific Tobacco Harm Reduction Advocates (CAPHRA).

Dubbed the Advocates Voice Shorts Series, five sessions will be livestreamed fortnightly, launching on March 26 and finishing up on May 21.

“It’s obvious that the war on nicotine is not going away. Advocates need information and support to carry on fighting as THR is here to stay. Nearly 70 countries have already adopted regulatory frameworks on safer nicotine products, leading to dramatic declines in their overall smoking rates. If we are to save millions of more lives, our advocacy needs to be incredibly effective,” says Loucas.

Each of the five programs will start with a short video presentation followed by a live Q&A session for advocates to help each other. Those actively campaigning for adults to have access to safer nicotine products in their respective countries will discuss and detail the issues and questions they encounter.

The episodes will run via the CAPHRA and sCOPe YouTube channels at 12:00 p.m. NZT. To view the series promotion and see the links for each program, visit https://youtu.be/4H9CdRGv0zk.

“In recent years, effective advocacy has been key to many countries adopting a THR approach. Advocates coming together for this initiative and discussing best practice will be time well spent. The aim for us as always is to deliver tangible results, namely saving smokers’ lives,” says Loucas.