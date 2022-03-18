Denmark to Consider Sales Ban for Those Born After 2010

Denmark is considering a tobacco sales ban for anyone born after 2010, reports The Guardian and Geo News.

“Our hope is that all people born in 2010 and later will never start smoking or using nicotine-based products,” Health Minister Magnus Heunicke said. “If necessary, we are ready to ban the sale (of these products) to this generation by progressively raising the age limit.”

The current age of purchase is 18 years old. The health ministry stated that about 31 percent of 15-year-olds to 29-year-olds smoke.

A Danish Cancer Society poll showed that 64 percent of those surveyed were in favor of the proposed ban, with 67 percent being between the ages of 18 and 34.

Denmark’s proposed ban would be similar to that recently enacted in New Zealand, which will progressively raise the purchase age limit.