Indian Tobacco Growers Hopeful for Better Prices

As tobacco auctions began in Prakasam and Nellore, Indian tobacco farmers are hoping to see better than average prices for their leaf during the 2021–2022 season, reports The Hindu.

Farmers had a hard time marketing leaf the past two years due to lower demand caused by the economic crisis and uncertainties due to Covid-19.

“We hope to make a kill[ing] this year, thanks to the lifting of pandemic restrictions. There are no logistic problems that were witnessed in the last two years when Covid cases were at peak,” said a group of farmers waiting for buyers at the Ongole I auction platform. Exporters have not entered the market yet due to the lack of confirmed orders from their counterparts overseas.

“The exporters are expected to enter the market during next week when the bales put for auction will be stepped up from the present 200 to 300 in each auction platform to 500 to 600,” SLS Regional Manager D. Venugopal assured the farmers, who were worried over nonparticipation in the auctions by all the registered traders.