PactAct POS Wants to Help Businesses

The Prevent All Cigarette Trafficking (PACT) Act has caused issues for some businesses trying to navigate the new regulatory landscape. PactAct POS is offering cloud-based software that includes integration with major e-commerce platforms like Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce in hope of helping businesses remain in operation legally, according to a company press release.

“Pact Act vape compliance can be an overwhelming process for companies,” explained Terrence Johnathan, vice president of shipping and logistics for PactAct POS. “In some cases, the requirements are causing small businesses to shut down or stop shipping directly to consumers, which is hurting both consumers and manufacturers.”

PactAct POS provides registration, reporting, shipping and logistics, and government relations services.

PactAct POS is also releasing the PACT Act Survival Guide for 2022, a free e-book that focuses on PACT Act planning and strategies for 2022 and beyond.

“There are so many hoops to jump though,” said Johnathan. “We’ve worked with clients dealing with the vape mail ban [and] every kind of scenario, and we’ve been with them every step of the way. These companies don’t have to go at it alone. They just need to ask for help.”

PactAct POS is a cloud-based platform that automates PACT Act compliance for more than 250 businesses.