Bat Appoints New Digital and Information Director

Marina Bellini, director of digital and information, will step down from the management board on March 31, 2022, and will leave BAT on July 31, 2022, to pursue new opportunities.

Javed Iqbal, currently area director of Middle East South Asia, will succeed Bellini as director of digital and information and will be appointed to the management board effective April 1, 2022.

“I would like to thank Marina for the significant contribution she has made to our digital and information function,” said BAT CEO Jack Bowles in a statement. “She has been key in supporting the group’s transformation by unlocking commercial value across the global organization and connecting information and data to create a digitally agile business.

“Marina has also successfully established a strong pipeline of digital expertise through talent development and embedding digital as a key enabler for our ‘A Better Tomorrow’ strategy.

“I am delighted to welcome Javed to the management board. As BAT enters a phase of accelerated delivery, he is very well positioned to lead the digital and information function. He has extensive experience in leading strategic change across multiple geographies, including systems and process transformation.

“His finance and technology background and extensive commercial knowledge, supported by his appetite for change and capacity to build high-performing teams, will ensure the next chapter of our digital journey is in safe hands. I would like to wish him the very best in his new role.”