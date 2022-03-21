FTC Reports Rise in E-Cigarette Sales

The Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) first-ever report on e-cigarette products reveals surging e-cigarette sales and advertising.

The report, which is based on industry data provided for the years 2015 to 2018, shows that total e-cigarette sales, including both disposable units and those using changeable cartridges, increased more than sixfold from $304.2 million to $2.06 billion in those three years alone. The sales of fruit and other flavored e-cigarette cartridges preferred by youth increased sevenfold over that time, and nicotine concentrations in disposable e-cigarette products also increased.

“The commission’s inaugural e-cigarette report paints a disturbing picture, especially with e-cigarettes driving an unprecedented increase in youth use of tobacco products,” said Samuel Levine, director of the FTC’s Bureau of Consumer Protection, in a statement. “The data show that this increase coincided with dramatic spikes in the market share of flavored products, higher concentrations of nicotine and an industry attempt to evade a ban on free sampling.”