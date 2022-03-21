Iceland Mulls New Restrictions on Nicotine Products

Iceland’s Office of Health Promotion and Science launched a consultation on a draft law on nicotine products, which, if passed, would introduce age limits for nicotine consumption, ban e-cigarette flavors perceived to appeal to children and stipulate a permissible maximum nicotine concentration.

Currently, the minimum purchase age for vapes in Iceland is 18, and the proposed bill would implement the same age limit for other nicotine products.

Iceland currently has an adult smoking rate of 7 percent, the lowest in Europe apart from Sweden.

According to Filter, the misinterpretation that nicotine consumption and smoking go hand-in-hand has distorted perceptions. “Nicotine is not the cause of death from smoking,” according to Yorkshire Cancer Research in England. “Nicotine is not a carcinogen; there is no evidence that sustained use of nicotine alone increases cancer risk. Of the three main causes of death from smoking (lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and cardiovascular disease), none are caused by nicotine. The harm from smoking comes from the thousands of other chemicals in tobacco smoke.”