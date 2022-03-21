Patricia Nez Henderson to Lead SRNT

The Society for Research on Nicotine and Tobacco elected Patricia Nez Henderson as president, marking the first time that a Navajo American will serve as the leader of the organization, reports Law360.

Henderson, an enrolled member of the Navajo Nation from Arizona and a graduate of the University of Arizona and Yale University School of Medicine, was recently elected to the head of the international association dedicated to supporting research and publications in the field of nicotine and tobacco. She is also the first Indigenous woman to graduate from Yale’s medical school with a Doctor of Medicine degree.