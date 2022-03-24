Logic Receives FDA Marketing Authorizations

The FDA’s review of the applications for the products authorized today determined that the marketing of the tobacco-flavored products and associated components is appropriate for the protection of the public health.

Specifically, available data showed that current tobacco users who used these tobacco-flavored products were more likely to significantly decrease their use of combusted cigarettes and that those who don’t smoke are unlikely to start using these products.

Most study subjects decreased the number of combusted cigarettes they smoked each day by greater than 80 percent, from an average of 13-16 cigarettes per day at screening to 1-2 by day 59. The data also showed that the products produce fewer or lower levels of some toxins, like carbon monoxide, than combustible cigarettes and the products’ abuse liability, or their ability to encourage continued tobacco use, addiction or dependence, was lower than that of combusted cigarettes.

“We know that there is a demand among adult smokers to use e-cigarette products to try to switch from more harmful combusted cigarettes, but millions of youth are using these products and getting addicted to nicotine,” said FDA Commissioner Robert M. Califf in a statement.

“The balance of these issues was considered by the agency’s career scientists when evaluating the potential marketing of e-cigarette products. They have made great progress and I know they will use the best available evidence with the most robust methods to ensure that products that continue to be marketed are appropriate for the protection of the public health.”