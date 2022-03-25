Reynolds American Announces Site Closures

Reynolds American Inc. (RAI) will reduce its U.S. manufacturing footprint and close of some sites to position the company for future growth, the company announced.

The decision follows a detailed strategic review of the company’s operations.

“These decisions are never easy,” said RAI President and CEO Guy Meldrum in a statement. “We are focused on delivering long-term, sustainable growth in a rapidly evolving environment. While these changes are necessary to support the future of our business, they will be extremely difficult for our employees at the manufacturing sites that are closing and today we are focused on providing support to them through this transition.”

Beginning next month and progressing through 2024, Santa Fe Natural Tobacco Co.’s operations in Oxford, North Carolina, and American Snuff Co.’s operations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina will move to Tobaccoville, North Carolina. ASC’s Traditional Oral operations in Memphis, Tennessee, will move to Clarksville, Tennessee.

More than half of employees across the closing facilities will have the opportunity to transfer sites. These changes will reduce the company’s full-time employee workforce by approximately 350 roles by 2025.

“After our review, it became clear that we had to align our manufacturing footprint with our growth strategies,” said Bernd Meyer, executive vice president of operations at Reynolds. “Many of our employees will be given the opportunity to transfer sites. Our employees displaced through this process will receive a comprehensive severance and benefits package, including outplacement support to help as they transition to the next phase of their careers.”