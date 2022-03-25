Swedish Match Publishes 2021 Report

Swedish Match has published its annual report for 2021.

The annual report describes Swedish Match’s operations, strategy and financial development and is available to download at www.swedishmatch.com/annual-reports.

Swedish Match reported record sales and operating profit in 2021, with double-digit growth in both revenues and earnings in local currencies across all product segments.

Full-year growth was driven by strong performance in the Smokefree product segment with considerable growth in both the U.S. and Scandinavia. Growing demand for natural leaf cigars drove the robust full year local currency financial performance for the Cigars product segment. The lights product segment too displayed strong underlying performance.

“Our sales performance in 2021 was outstanding, hitting a new all-time high,” said Lars Dahlgren, CEO of Swedish Match, in statement. Dahlgren was particularly pleased with the performance and potential of the company’s nicotine pouches, which grew by more than 50 percent in the U.S. and Scandinavia in 2021.