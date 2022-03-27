U.K. Acknowledges Vaping’s Role in Harm Reduction

The U.K. Department for Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) has acknowledged the role of vaping in smoking harm reduction, according to the U.K. Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA).

In its review of the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations (TRPR) laws, which was published on March 25, the DHSC noted existing TRPR regulations “met their original objectives” and that they “could not be better achieved through alternative regulatory measures.”

The government has set itself a target of reducing the amount of U.K. smokers to just 5 percent of the population in the next eight years with the TRPR and other developments, such as the yet to be published Tobacco Control Plan (TCP), set to play a major role in helping to realize that ambition.

“While at first glance this appears to be ‘status quo,’ I see this as a win for the U.K’s vaping sector as the review clearly states the positive impact that vaping can have in helping people to quit smoking,” said John Dunne, director general of the UKVIA.

“As part of the TRPR consultation we submitted a whole raft of proposals aimed at creating a better commercial and regulatory environment to make it easier for the industry to help people trying to give up smoking and it is good to see those acknowledged.”