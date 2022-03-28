Minister: Medicago and PMI Talking About Disinvestment

Medicago is talking to its shareholder Philip Morris about disinvesting to clear the way for the biopharmaceutical company’s Covid-19 vaccine, reports The Globe and Mail, citing Canada’s innovation minister, François-Philippe Champagne.

In a briefing last week, the World Health Organization suggested it would reject Medicago’s Covifenz inoculation because of the company’s ties to the tobacco industry. Philip Morris Investments owns about one third of the Canadian biopharmaceutical company.

Earlier, Health Canada approved Covifenz for use in adults 18 to 64 of age.

On March 24, a WHO spokesperson told The Globe and Mail that Medicago’s request for an emergency-use listing has been denied. He said the decision was made “because of the linkage with the tobacco industry and WHO’s strict policy on not engaging with companies that promote tobacco.”

An emergency-use listing is required in order for vaccines to be used by COVAX, a global initiative to share vaccines with low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control prohibits collaboration with the tobacco industry. According to The Globe and Mail, Health Canada believes the treaty does not preclude investment in vaccine development.

But according to the WHO’s treaty-implementation guidelines, signatories shouldn’t let any branch of government accept contributions from the tobacco industry or those working with it. The implementation guidelines also state that signatories should not “endorse, support, form partnerships with or participate in activities of the tobacco industry described as socially responsible.”