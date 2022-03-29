Walmart to Limit Tobacco Sales
Walmart will stop selling cigarettes in select stores across the U.S., reports AP.
Cigarettes will be removed from some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico; however, Walmart did not make it clear how many of its stores will remove tobacco entirely.
In place of cigarettes, the chain has added more self-checkout registers and items like candy and grab-and-go foods in some of these stores.
Decisions on removing cigarettes will be made on a store-by-store basis according to the business and particular market, Walmart said. “We are always looking at ways to meet our customers’ needs while still operating an efficient business.”