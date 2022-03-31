Michele Mital to lead Center for Tobacco Products

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products (CTP) will name Michele Mital, the current deputy director of the CTP, as acting director when Mitch Zeller retires in April, reports Vaping360.

The news was first reported Wednesday afternoon in a tweet by FDA Tracker and confirmed by Filter reporter Alex Norcia after speaking with FDA sources. No formal announcement has been made.

Mital joined the FDA in 1996 and has held various positions in the agency, including in the Office of Legislation. Since the CTP was formed in 2009, Mital has worked there in various capacities. She was named deputy director in 2018.

The FDA is still looking for a permanent director.