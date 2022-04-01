From Coercion to Empowerment

Tobacco harm reduction advocate David Sweanor describes the shift required to reduce the health toll of smoking.

By Derek Yach

David Sweanor has played a global role in steering the World Health Organization, governments and nongovernmental organizations to use the most powerful interventions they have to end smoking. His focus on policy measures to reduce the carnage from cigarette smoking, including a leading role on excise taxes, marketing restrictions and smoke-free policies, has long included tobacco harm reduction (THR). And in the process, Sweanor has highlighted the need to move from blunt approaches to all tobacco products to a system that regulates products proportionate to their risk. In a recent conversation, Sweanor discussed the origins of innovation in THR.

“Hobbyists” and consumers seeking safer products have long tried to develop products that deliver nicotine without other toxic ingredients common in combustible cigarettes (see “Major Milestones”). Our conversation focused on transformation underway in leading tobacco companies.

Sweanor believes that leading tobacco companies have a clear vision of the endgame for their transformation—addressing health, wellness and consumer needs profitably. This was largely forced upon them by advancements in technology, upstart competitors and consumer demand. In contrast, leaders in tobacco control, he believes, are trapped in a vision set in the 1970s that relies on coercion rather than empathy and empowerment and ignores the role of disruptive technologies.

Sweanor laid out progress reported in the latest round of quarterly earnings by leading tobacco companies. Analysts highlighted the role of reduced-risk products as increasingly driving corporate profitability. Philip Morris International now gets 30 percent of total revenue from reduced-risk products and BAT gets 12 percent, with Altria and Imperial advancing through single digits. And Sweanor stressed the fundamental role that competition and investments in innovative research have played in driving this progress.