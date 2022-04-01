In the Pipeline

A glimpse at patent registrations shows what the future of tobacco harm reduction may look like.

By Stefanie Rossel

Since the first filter cigarette was manufactured in 1934, the cigarette has stayed more or less the same. Despite some tweaks to filters, papers and tobacco blends over the decades, innovation was not exactly the word that came to mind in the context of combustible cigarettes. So it’s little wonder that when the World Health Organization Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC) was drafted in the late 1990s, its authors could not imagine a future product much different from the familiar tobacco column wrapped in paper. As a consequence, the FCTC makes little to no reference to intellectual property or technology.

The past two decades have proven the FCTC creators—and many other observers—wrong. While the WHO was trying to cut down tobacco consumption with classic strategies, such as tax hikes, smoking bans and health warnings, a new generation of reduced-risk products, including e-cigarettes and tobacco-heating devices, entered the market. Many of these products bore little resemblance to the combustible cigarette that the FCTC was designed to tackle.

Developed by independent entrepreneurs, the first vapor products surprised the tobacco industry as much as they did their WHO counterparts. After realizing the potential, however, cigarette manufacturers redirected some of their formidable resources at developing the sector, creating a multitude of new reduced-risk technologies.

In recent years, the leading tobacco companies have pumped billions into research and development to offer their customers smoke-free alternatives. Philip Morris International alone had invested $9 billion in R&D by 2019. Median R&D expenses stood at $495 million for the fiscal years ending December 2017 to December 2021. They peaked in December 2021 at $617 million.

BAT has spent more than $2.6 billion on R&D investment since 2012. In a preliminary statement in February 2022, the company said that it had further increased next-generation products investment by £496 million ($653.44 million) in 2021.

Japan Tobacco International invested $2 billion between 2015 and 2020. The efforts are likely to pay off not just in terms of having less risky products available but also financially. Euromonitor expects the global retail value of the reduced-risk category to exceed $100 billion by 2025, up from $40 million in 2020.