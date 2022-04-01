Major Milestones

Sometimes, things come full circle. With vaping technology reaching a plateau due to an overall increase in quality across the board, becoming more affordable and accessible on beginner-focused devices and inevitably facing government regulations, it became easy to provide a small device that delivered on the promise that cig-a-likes made years before. Although pod systems generally still don’t resemble analog cigarettes in appearance, the vape experience has never been closer to feeling like smoking. Years of trial and error, innovation and refinement led to the widespread popularity of these inexpensive, simple devices. Additionally, while liquid nicotine had been the standard prior to the existence of pod systems, nicotine salts provide a level of nicotine comparable to smoking but without the overly harsh throat hit and pungent flavor of e-liquid that contains a large percentage of liquid nicotine solution. Together, pod systems and nicotine salt e-liquid provide a foolproof package that anybody can pick up at a local retailer, fill up and begin using immediately and with no prior knowledge of vaping or its underlying electrical concepts. Meanwhile, synthetic nicotine is presenting new opportunities given its lower levels of contaminants and its suitability for standardization of safety and quality.

Thanks to years of innovation, we are inundated with vaping products that not only provide a consistent, convenient and enjoyable alternative to smoking but that are also safer, more so than vaping used to be. As vapers looking back on the past decade, it’s clear that every technological innovation for the sake of a better vaping experience was also an innovation in harm reduction. The original cig-a-like was a proof-of-concept that demonstrated immense potential and got innovators excited for future prospects. The eGo addressed pressing needs of users but also directly led to a decrease in smoking, a net positive for public health. Moving from fixed voltage to variable voltage to variable wattage saw a directly linked connection to increased consistency and overall product quality while continuing to appeal to more and more people. Mechanical mods and sub-ohm vaping sparked a demand for safer and more efficient battery technology, which has huge implications for many other technological industries. With temperature control technology and eScribe, we see an answer to the health concerns, warranted or not, from health agencies and others. Pod systems bring everything full circle, utilizing all the advances in vapor technology while maintaining a simple, no-hassle design reminiscent of the original e-cigarette—where it all started.

Vaping technology has come a long way in a short 15 years. What started as a hobby of passionate vapers triggered a wave of innovations, first pursued by independent entrepreneurs and later turbocharged by the investments of well-resourced traditional tobacco companies. This has resulted in mass production of safer nicotine products, giving smokers a welcome alternative to deadly combustibles. While the majority of consumers are now embracing standardized products, the hobbyists will likely continue innovating, further pushing the boundaries of technology in what was once considered a staid business.