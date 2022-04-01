PMI Gives Ukrainian Army Cigarettes

Philip Morris International has given the Ukrainian Army 500,000 packs of cigarettes, reports the Washington Examiner.

“Philip Morris donated 500,000 packs of cigarettes to help the army,” said People’s Deputy of Ukraine Danylo Hetmantsev. “Lviv Tobacco Factory and JT International Ukraine also handed over cigarettes to the military today in all regions where there are logistics warehouses.”

PMI stopped most operations in Ukraine due to the invasion of Russian forces, and the company stopped marketing and product launches in Russia.

“This included sales, distribution, and manufacturing,” said Corey Henry, PMI’s Director of U.S. Communications. “The Ukrainian army approached our colleagues and asked for stock in our warehouse in one of the most heavily bombed regions. We complied with the authorities’ request.”

“Our focus and all our efforts over the last four weeks have been to ensure the safety and security of our Ukrainian colleagues,” said CEO Jacek Olczak in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with the innocent men, women and children who are suffering.”