Preventative Measures

Innovations in technology and regulation could help ease the concerns surrounding youth access to vaping products.

By Timothy S. Donahue

Most tobacco control experts agree that vaping is safer than smoking combustible cigarettes. The primary concern for anti-vaping groups, legislators and regulatory officials isn’t where e-cigarettes fall on the continuum of risk; it’s about preventing youth access to nicotine products, whether underage is defined as under age 21, as it is in the United States, or as under age 18, as it is in many other markets. The best way to prevent youth access is through innovative technology, according to vapor industry experts. Technology and regulatory policies will both be required for the vaping industry to satisfy its skeptics.

Technological innovations have been the vaping industry’s primary contribution to battling youth access. Several companies have developed devices that use biometrics, such as fingerprint and facial recognition. The OBS Cube FP Kit, for example, uses fingerprint recognition to prevent unauthorized use. However, a 2020 review by ecigclick.com found the fingerprinting function complicated to configure. “The instruction manual is total pants … it really is,” the reviewer wrote. “So far, I haven’t worked out how to use the fingerprint stuff; there are diagrams in the book which relate to bugger all on the actual device.”

Juul Labs launched its C1 in Canada in 2019. The device paired with an Android smartphone to limit who could use it and to provide monitoring of what and how often the user vaped. Juul says the C1 could only be used if people passed age verification and facial recognition checks. The C1 also had a system that could be set to automatically lock when it was not being used or was away from the phone to which it was linked.

Juul Labs then launched the Juul2, which had many of the same child safety features as the now discontinued C1. The Juul2 can also recognize and authenticate proprietary Juul2 pods when they’re attached, limiting the ability to use counterfeit pods or refill pods with other substances, such as THC.