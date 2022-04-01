Seeking Synergies

Tobacco companies are applying the expertise gained with reduced-risk products to new business areas.

By Stefanie Rossel

In their journey of transforming their businesses away from combustible cigarettes toward reduced-risk alternatives, tobacco companies have invested billions of dollars into innovation and scientific research over the past two decades. In return, they have obtained a wealth of expertise in adjacent areas—the potential of which they have just started to explore. Today, their goal is no longer limited to merely lowering harm but also to advancing health.

The list of recent initiatives and moves illustrating this shift is impressive. In September 2021, BAT announced the construction of an innovation hub in Trieste, Italy. In addition to hosting a new manufacturing site for the company’s reduced-risk products (RRPs), the facility will house an innovation lab and center of excellence for digital transformation and marketing as well as a digital boutique. On an area of 20,000 square meters, BAT plans to develop multiple production lines for European and global export of its RRPs.

According to BAT Chief Marketing Officer Kingsley Wheaton, the innovation hub, which involves an investment of up to €500 million ($549 million) over the next five years, will play a key role in the company’s transformation toward reducing the health impact of its business. Trieste was chosen as the location for the hub as it is already a globally recognized center of excellence in research and science, BAT said.

Philip Morris International is demonstrating commitment to transformation with a change of location: In November 2021, the company announced it would relocate its headquarters to Stamford, Connecticut, USA, this summer. The new facility is intended to become a center of state-of-the-art innovation and serve PMI’s smoke-free ambitions, which now also include areas such as inhaled therapeutics. Occupying a 6,642-square-meter campus, the Stamford headquarters will house the PMI Americas region and other corporate functions. PMI’s operations center will remain in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The transition of nicotine companies to adjacent business areas is evident in China as well. SmooreTech, the world’s largest vaping device maker in terms of revenue, recently established a fundamental research institute with three centers and hired a chief scientific officer with a deep background in respiratory medicine. Among other activities, the institute will perform physical and toxicology testing, data analysis and develop standards for vaping devices as they seem set to explore related areas in respiratory medicine. In 2020, SmooreTech became the first company in the Chinese vaping sector to get approval for conducting a national research program on vaping harm reduction, which it will conduct jointly with Tongji University.