The Promise of Innovation

Evolution of THR Technologies

In an insightful article, Mike Huml outlines the role of hobbyists and smokers in seeking solutions to cutting toxic exposures (see “Major Milestones”). Driven by their passion, an entire new set of products with myriad components, a new language and, later, vape stores have arisen. Their role has been crucial in showing what is possible, what is desired and what can be achieved when advances in electronics, aerosolization, batteries and coils are combined into new consumer products.

Thousands of miles away from where the first large groups of users of these new products live in Shenzhen, China, new companies have taken up the opportunity and drawn on the Silicon Valley-like spirit that pervades the city to develop core components and completed products now at the heart of the e-cigarette and heated-tobacco revolutions. Until recently, companies like Shenzhen Smoore Technology, ALD and other vapor hardware suppliers were unknown in Europe and the United States; today, they are household names in the nicotine business. Their investments in research will increasingly become visible as future products emerge.

As with any successful innovation, the larger established tobacco companies have invested billions of dollars to create tobacco harm reduction (THR) products that appeal to smokers and pass the muster of regulators, such as the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Their continued investment in research, patent filings and product launches mean that we now have over 100 million users of reduced-risk products—but that is less than 10 percent of the real target! More progress requires that state monopolies, who together account for one in two cigarettes sold globally, join the innovators.