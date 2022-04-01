Unlikely Bedfellows

Countering Misinformation

Kumar’s research group has done several studies looking at how new technologies can identify and potentially counter health misinformation. As an example of how to study web-based narratives in tobacco control, the researchers tackled two controversial areas at once by mapping how misinformation spread about vaping (especially CBD from cannabis) to help treat Covid-19. This included collecting vaping-related text fragments from a wide range of web sources, including health provider forums, news articles and blogs as well as social media. They also generated word clouds (a fun and intuitive way to depict the most-used words) to see how the use of key terms changed before and after Covid-19 was reported to the World Health Organization. The results showed a shift from words related to vaping bans to positive mentions of CBD and CBD oil.

There are many challenges in applying these techniques to counter nicotine misinformation. For a start, we need to understand how people talk about nicotine products in online conversations as opposed to formal news reports. A study by Kumar and colleagues analyzed the framing of vaping in social media and how words used to describe vaping and their meanings shifted over time. In earlier years, “happy” and “wonderful” were among the most frequent words associated with vaping. From 2017 on, these gave way to words like “ban,” “lung” and “teen.” The study vividly illustrates (with those wonderful word clouds) the social media shift from seeing vaping as an alternative to cigarettes to viewing vaping as about harm and regulation like the news media did.

Another problem: It turns out it’s easier to get people to buy into twaddle than to stop them from doing so. Said Kumar, “People tend to believe new misinformation; it’s harder to remove misinformation such as ‘vaccines have microchips.’” One of Kumar’s recent studies was a randomized controlled trial to try to counter tobacco product misinformation. Results were promising, but the challenge is huge. How can a metaphorical cupful of accurate information received in a study counter the buckets of misinformation people get on a daily basis?

That’s why researchers such as Kumar are working on automated ways to detect misinformation on social media using machine learning. If responsible parties can detect the latest mutation in tobacco product misinformation as it emerges, “They could respond before it has a chance to take hold. And go to Facebook and other outlets to counteract it,” said Kumar.