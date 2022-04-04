BAT invests in Bangladesh

British American Tobacco will invest BDT5.74 billion ($66.55 million) in its Savar, Bangladesh, operations to cater to export opportunities and create contingency capacity, reports The Daily Star.

The announcement follows a BDT5.14 billion investment in 2021 to increase the facility’s production capacity.

“With an eye on future exports, the board has approved an investment of about Tk 574 crore to further expand the Savar factory’s production capacity,” said Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, head of external affairs at BATBC.

“We believe with the improved capacity we will be equipped for any future demand,” he added.

In 2021, the company’s net turnover rose 24 percent to BDT74.87 billion, up from BDT60.29 billion the previous year, according to its annual report. In the same period, BAT Bangladesh logged profits of BDT14.96 billion, up 37.5 percent over that posted in 2020.

BATBC has cigarette factories in Dhaka and Savar, a green leaf threshing plant in Kushtia, a green leaf re-drying plant in Manikganj, and a number of leaf and sales offices throughout the country.