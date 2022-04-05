    Women in Tobacco to Meet in Paris

    Photo: Karen Mandau

    The next Women in Tobacco (WIT) event will take place May 5-6 at Hotel Villa Modigliani in Paris.

    Patricia Kovacevic

    The event will kick off with a snack lunch on May 5, followed by the GTNF inFocus Sustainability virtual conference in the presence of Patricia Kovacevic, who will moderate the event.

    The evening program features a Quayside dinner and a one-hour cruise on the river Seine.

    The GTNF inFocus conference continues May 6 and is followed by a team activity.

    Participants qualify for a special rate for the night of May 5 of €166 ($180.98) per room at Hotel Villa Modigliani with the code SWMWIT2022 .

    For hotel reservations please contact: llegal@vacancesbleues.fr or cpasquet@vacancesbleues.fr. Reservations may be cancelled free of charge up to April 14, 2022.

    To register for the WIT event, please contact Elise Rasmussen at witforwomen@gmail.com or +44 777 564 5048.

    The Paris WIT event is sponsored by SWM.

    WIT Agenda

    Thursday, May 5

    12:30 pm
    Welcome & snack lunch at the Hotel Villa Modigliani, 13 Rue Delambre, 75014 Paris, France

    02:00 pm
    GTNF inFocus Sustainability virtual conference in presence of Patricia Kovacevic who will moderate the event.
    Stay tuned and Check the program here or on the website: sustainability.infocusseries.org.

    08:00 pm
    Quayside dinner followed by a one-hour River Seine cruise.

    Friday, May 6

    08:45 am
    Welcome at the Hotel Villa Modigliani, 13 Rue Delambre, 75014 Paris, France

    09:00 am
    GTNF inFocus Conference Debriefing
    & Specific Presentations

    10:15 am
    Team Activity:
    Embark for a “Responsible World Tour!”

    12:30 pm
    Event closure

