Women in Tobacco to Meet in Paris

The next Women in Tobacco (WIT) event will take place May 5-6 at Hotel Villa Modigliani in Paris.

The event will kick off with a snack lunch on May 5, followed by the GTNF inFocus Sustainability virtual conference in the presence of Patricia Kovacevic, who will moderate the event.

The evening program features a Quayside dinner and a one-hour cruise on the river Seine.

The GTNF inFocus conference continues May 6 and is followed by a team activity.

Participants qualify for a special rate for the night of May 5 of €166 ($180.98) per room at Hotel Villa Modigliani with the code SWMWIT2022 .

For hotel reservations please contact: llegal@vacancesbleues.fr or cpasquet@vacancesbleues.fr. Reservations may be cancelled free of charge up to April 14, 2022.

To register for the WIT event, please contact Elise Rasmussen at witforwomen@gmail.com or +44 777 564 5048.

The Paris WIT event is sponsored by SWM.