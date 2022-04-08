BAT to Upgrade Kanfanar Factory in Croatia

British American Tobacco is investing more than €80 million ($87 million) to upgrade its cigarette factory in Kanfanar, Croatia, to make new categories of tobacco products, reports SeeNews, citing Croatian prime minister Andrej Plenkovic.

BAT acquired the cigarette factory on the Istria peninsula in 2015 when it took over Tvornica Duhana Rovinj for more than €500 million. Under the deal, BAT was obliged to maintain production at the factory in Kanfanar for at least five years.

In September 2020, Plenkovic said the government was in talks with BAT on the company’s plans to relocate production from the factory to another country, following media reports that BAT might leave due to worsened business conditions in Croatia.

In May 2021, BAT said it would start producing heated tobacco products in Kanfanar.