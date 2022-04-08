EU Rules Thwart Danish Plan to Restrict Smoking

The Danish government’s plan to ban those born after 2010 from buying nicotine products has been blocked by the European Union’s rules, reports EURACTIV.

The Danish government’s health reform package was introduced in March of this year but immediately faced feasibility questions.

EU rules make it impossible for member states to ban or restrict tobacco marketing. “The ministry of health, therefore, considers that a ban on the sale of tobacco and nicotine products to people born in 2010 or later would require an amendment to the European Tobacco Products Directive,” wrote Health Minister Magnus Heunicke in a parliamentary answer earlier this week.