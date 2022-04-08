Study: Vape Bans Lead to More Smoking

A new study in Value in Health shows that local vape bans are leading to higher rates of combustible cigarette smoking, according to Filter.

The study used state-level cigarette sales data, showing that Massachusetts had 7.5 percent higher than expected per capita cigarette sales following a full ban on nicotine vapor products. Rhode Island and Washington, which both enacted nontobacco-flavored nicotine vape bans, showed an average estimate of 4.6 percent higher than expected per capita cigarette sales.

Researchers suggested that an additional 3.4 million cigarette packs were sold through convenience stores in those states during the three-month study period.

The study was funded by Juul Labs.