Kate Wang Resigns from RLX Committees

Ying (Kate) Wang has resigned as a member and the chairperson of the compensation committee and the nominating and corporate governance committee of RLX Technology’s board of directors to help the company comply with the relevant New York Stock Exchange’s listing requirements on board committees’ independence.

Wang is the co-founder, chairperson of the board of directors and CEO of RLX Technology’s.

Going forward, the compensation committee and nominating committee will be composed entirely of independent directors, namely Zhenjing Zhu and Youmin Xi, RLX Technology announced in a press note. Concurrent with Wang’s resignation from the compensation committee and the nominating committee, Xi was appointed as the chairperson of the nominating committee and the chairperson of the compensation committee.