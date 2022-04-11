Malaysia Poised to Legalize E-Cigarettes

Malaysia’s longtime ban on the sale of vaping products is set to end, according to the Malaysian Organization of Vape Entities (MOVE).

Taking effect on Aug. 3, the regulation of vaping devices precedes the imminent legalization of vape sales. It follows years of campaigning by MOVE and other tobacco harm reduction supporters.

The Malaysian government has now moved to gazette the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Electronic Cigarette Devices Order 2022 under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011. Manufacturers and importers will need to ensure all devices are certified and labeled to show consumers that safety standards have been met and the products are safe to use. All e-liquids will need to be registered.

“This is historic news after a long-fought battle. It paves the way for a legalized market and safer products. Regulating vaping products, restricting sales to adults and applying significant penalties to any breaches will help many more Malaysian smokers to quit deadly cigarettes,” said Samsul Kamal Ariffin, president of MOVE.

Ariffin said that in recent months there have been frustrating parliamentary delays in progressing the Tobacco and Smoking Control Bill—not helped by the pending general election. However, with the safety standards now gazetted, it sets in train the legalization of vape sales.