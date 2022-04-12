Vaporesso Unveils New Logo

Vaporesso revealed its new logo during the Vapexpo event in Lille, France. The China-based vaping device manufacturer’s new logo features the letter “V” at the forefront, encircled behind by the letter “O.”

The “O” symbolizes a vapor ring that opens up. Beyond the visual, the “O” also represents the joy, love and hope that the brand brings. The “V” symbolizes the passion that characterizes the vaping community. It is an ode to the vapers that Vaporesso has built and grown alongside, according to a press release.

“‘V’ and ‘O’ are the defining symbols for Vaporesso. On our journey to push the envelope, we hold onto a craftsman’s heart and ambition. With our in-house tech and expertise, we will grow along with our users and exceed expectations and limitations,” says Thalia Cheng, chief marketing officer of Vaporesso.

The presentation of the new logo is the first step in a rebranding campaign. Also during Vapexpo, Vaperesso introduced its latest technology and products. New products included the iTank with its patented Turbo Airflow System, the GTi coil platform and the GEN 200, 8S and FIT.

Vaporesso recently launched its first flagship store in Marseille, France, in December 2021. Vaporesso also plans to open stores in Paris and other major French cities.