Heading for the Exit

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, tobacco companies to retreat from one of the world’s top cigarette markets.

By Stefanie Rossel

Amid growing pressure, the four leading international tobacco manufacturers have joined the exodus of U.S. and European companies that has followed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In early March, after the United States, the European Union and Great Britain imposed economic sanctions, all major cigarette makers announced that they would suspend operations or pull out of Russia altogether—although some did so less enthusiastically than others.

After initially announcing it would merely suspend its planned capital investments in Russia, BAT quickly made a U-turn, signaling a far greater retreat. On March 11, the company announced that its ownership of the business in Russia was no longer sustainable in the current environment, which it described as “highly complex, exceptionally fast-moving and volatile.” BAT is in advanced talks to transfer its Russian business to the SNS group of companies, its distributor in the country since 1993. According to SNS, the level of production and the supply and distribution chain would be maintained with a transfer. As a result of the withdrawal, BAT reduced its annual revenue growth outlook to between 2 percent and 4 percent from the 3 percent to 5 percent announced in February.

BAT’s move came a day after a Russian government commission approved the first step toward nationalizing the assets of departing foreign companies. On March 10, Russia’s economic development ministry published a draft bill that would give state-owned Vnesheconombank and the state export guarantee agency the right to seize the property of foreign firms that left Russian markets of their own accord. The proposed law would treat a corporate decision to exit the business as a criminal bankruptcy and empower authorities to initiate criminal justice proceedings against local management, BAT Chief Marketing Officer Kingsley Wheaton told Reuters in an interview.

After announcing plans to scale down its operations in Russia on March 9, Philip Morris International in late March specified the concrete steps it would take, saying it was working on options to exit the Russian market “in an orderly manner.” The company stated that it had discontinued some of its cigarette brands offered in the market and suspended its marketing activities. Furthermore, it had canceled all product launches planned for this year in Russia, including the introduction of its new tobacco-heating product (THP), IQOS Iluma, and its plans to manufacture more than 20 billion Terea sticks, the consumables for IQOS Iluma. Production of the latter would have involved an ongoing investment of $150 million, which the company also canceled.

JTI, meanwhile, at first limited its withdrawal from Russia to a suspension of all new investments and marketing activities along with the launch of its most recent THP, Ploom X. On March 9, however, the company declared that it would also halt its operations in the country and cease all sales and marketing activity.

Imperial Brands, which has a relatively small footprint in Russia, announced on March 15 that it had started negotiations with a local third party about a transfer of its Russian assets of operations. “We believe that, in the current circumstances, an orderly transfer of our business as a going concern would be in the best interests of our Russian colleagues,” Imperial Brands wrote in a statement.

In addition to their actions in Russia, all four cigarette manufacturers temporarily closed their production sites in Ukraine to protect their workforce and have pledged to continue paying the salaries of employees in the affected countries.