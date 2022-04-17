Countdown: Synthetic Nicotine Applications Due May 14

Premarket tobacco product applications (PMTAs) for nontobacco nicotine products are due May 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced on its website.

Legislation enacted on March 15 empowers the FDA to regulate tobacco products containing nicotine from any source.

Effective April 14, not new nontobacco nicotine products may enter the market, as portions of the new law take effect.

The May 14 deadline applies to applicants using the FDA’s electronic submission process. Hardcopy applications must be received by FDA no later than 4 p.m. EDT on May 13.