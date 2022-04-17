Vietnam Sets Import Quotas for Cambodian Tobacco

Cambodia may export up to 3,000 tons of leaf tobacco to Vietnam under preferential import tax rates this year, reports The Khmer Times, citing Vietnam’s Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoiT).

In order to enjoy the preferential import tax rate, the products must be accompanied by a Certificate of Origin issued by the Cambodian Ministry of Trade or another authorized agency, and their customs clearance procedures must be conducted at designated border crossings.

For dried tobacco leaves, importers must show a license to import raw tobacco under tariff quotas issued by the MoIT.

In September last year, Vietnam announced that it would impose a zero percent tax rate on 31 commodities imported from Cambodia such as live poultry, poultry meat and by-products, lemons and rice.

The list also includes finished pork products and unprocessed tobacco leaves.