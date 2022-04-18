1Account to Accelerate Online Age Verification

1account, a provider of age-verification solutions for the vaping sector, has launched 1click sign-up for consumers buying vape products online, to accelerate transaction times and customer conversions, reports the U.K. Vaping Industry Association.

With 1click sign-up, any consumer previously verified on a website where 1account’s technology is present, can at the click of a button have their data attributes pulled into a vape retailer’s website registration form. Because their details are pre-validated—and there is no need for interaction from the consumer—there is zero user input error.

Research by the Baymard Institute estimates that sales conversions can increase by more than 35 percent if a vendor is implementing the right checkout-optimization strategies. Its research also shows that average “cart abandonment” is just under 70 percent, with more than a third (34 percent) abandoning a transaction due to having to register an account online.

1account has already helped half a million customers prove they’re old enough to access vape products, amounting to some 3,000 daily transactions. It currently provides age verification services to 40 percent of the top vape retailers in the U.K.

“People have always had a level of expectation when it comes to customer service,” said 1account’s CEO Ben Keirle. “Traditionally, in physical real-world settings, the benchmark has been factors such as pricing, quality and how they are treated by the vendor.

“Today’s customers, however, demand much more from their online experiences and won’t think twice about ending an interaction mid-transaction if it’s not to their liking. As the world continues to move towards a fully digital future and time becomes ever more precious, a frictionless online customer experience is becoming increasingly important.”

1account says it aims to have some 3 million verified consumers on its system by the end of 2022.