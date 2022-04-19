Aquios Labs to Introduce Water-Based Vaping

Aquios Labs plans to introduce water-based vaping technology this month, according to a press release published by Vaping360.

Most traditional vaping devices and e-liquids contain no water, and in those that do, the water content is 3 percent or less. Until now, the low viscosity of water made it unsuitable for use in vaping devices at any meaningful level.

Dubbed AQ30, the first generation of Aquios Labs’ technology can support up to 30 percent water content using a combination of specially formulated e-liquid and hardware design. Aquios says it is already developing the capability to support even higher levels of water content.

According to Aquios Labs, water reduces dehydration and irritation, helps to deliver nicotine more efficiently and produces a more natural flavor. In addition, the operating temperature of water-based vaping is much lower than traditional vaping, which enhances the chemical stability of the vaping process.

“We founded Aquios Labs because there’s still a long way to go in terms of improving the vaping experience,” said Aquios Labs founder Jack Sanders. “We believe that water-based vaping is the new frontier of nicotine delivery, and AQ30 is already demonstrating this by drastically reducing the dehydrating effects of vapor while delivering clean flavors. We welcome new and existing vape brands to consider how this technology can be adopted as part of a growing product offering.”

Innokin, a leading vape brand and manufacturer, plans to integrate Aquios Labs technology into a wide range of its entry-level devices. Consumers can expect to see Innokin devices with AQ30 technology debut in the second quarter of 2022.

“Innokin has always believed that new technology has the power to eliminate the need for combustible tobacco,” said Innokin co-founder George Xia. “When we were introduced to Aquios, our product development team was immediately sold on the unique advantages of water-based vaping. We look forward to hearing feedback about our range of water-based devices when they launch this April.”