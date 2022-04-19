Groh to Lead Tobacconist Association of America

Jennifer Groh is the new president of the Tobacconists’ Association of America (TAA), according to Halfwheel. Groh is associated with Metro Cigars in Germantown, Wisconsin, USA. Her tenure began at the end of March when she took over for Joe Arundel of Rain City Cigars in Seattle, Washington, USA.

The TAA consists of some of the top tobacconists in the U.S., including about 80 retailers and 40 manufacturers. The board of directors is largely made up of retail store owners who are members of TAA.

The TAA convenes annually to discuss issues facing the industry and retailers and to have its annual trade show.